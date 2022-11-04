Mumbai, November 4: After receiving the much needed DA hike, Central government employees are now eagerly waiting to hear about the fitment factor increase and HRA hike. Meanwhile, there are also reports that the government employees are likely to receive 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) arrears. Reports suggest that the demand for DA arrears is gaining momentum.

As per report, Central government employees are likely to receive the DA arrears, however, there's a twist. According to multiple reports, government employees will get the 18-month DA arrears in three installments. Reportedly, the government employees have not been paid DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Updates: When Will Central Government Employees Receive Next DA Hike? Is 8th CPC on Cards? All You Need To Know.

The DA arrears issue has been pending before the cabinet for a long time. Reports suggest that the DA arrears of employees at Level-3 is estimated to be between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554 while for Level-13 or Level-14 employees, the arrears range between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. However, if the negotiations with the government works then the DA arrears of employees will also change.

Two months ago in September, the Centre increased the DA of government employees by 4 percent. The DA was hikes from 34 percent to 38 percent. Before this, government employees were receiving a DA hike of 31 percent, which was raised to 34 percent in January 2022. The DA hike of 4 percent benefitted over 50 lakh government employees and 61 lakh pensioners. 7th Pay Commission: Basic Pay To Be Increased? Here's What Government Said About Minimum Wage Hike in 2018.

Meanwhile, there are questions as to when will government employees receive their next DA hike. As per the recent trend and Centre's decisions on DA hike, government employees are likely to receive their next DA hike in March 2023. Reports also said that the Centre is likely to increase the DA by 3 to 5 percent, which will be based on the 7th pay Commission's recommendations.

