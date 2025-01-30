Mumbai, January 30: The Union Cabinet has approved the 8th Pay Commission, which will recommend changes to the salaries and pensions of central government employees. This revision is expected to be implemented next year, with the government reviewing the panel’s recommendations once they are submitted.

Currently, the salary structure for central employees follows the 7th Pay Commission, which took effect in 2016. The upcoming revisions will be based on the "fitment factor," a multiplier applied to the existing basic pay to determine the new salary.

What Is the Role Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor plays a vital role in determining how much the salaries of central government employees will be adjusted according to the pay panel's recommendations. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was set at 2.57, which led to a rise in the basic salary for Level 1 employees from INR 7,000 (under the 6th Pay Commission) to INR 18,000 in 2016. 8th Pay Commission vs 7th Pay Commission: Major Changes in Salary, Pension Structure Under 8th CPC and 7th CPC.

However, this basic pay of INR 18,000 was not the total salary. When allowances like dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), and transport allowance were added, the total salary came to INR 36,020. With reports indicating that the fitment factor could increase to 2.86 in the 8th Pay Commission, the basic pay in Level 1 is expected to rise to INR 51,480. This adjustment will bring salary and pension changes across all 10 levels of employees. 8th Pay Commission Pension Calculator: How Will Pension Hike Impact Central Govt Employees? Know About Fitment Factor and Other Key Details.

Salary Hike To Expect

In the 8th Pay Commission revisions, the basic pay for employees in different levels is expected to rise significantly:

Level 1 : Employees like peons and support staff, currently earning INR 18,000, are likely to see their pay rise to INR 51,480, an increase of INR 33,480.

: Employees like peons and support staff, currently earning INR 18,000, are likely to see their pay rise to INR 51,480, an increase of INR 33,480. Level 2 : Lower division clerks will see their pay rise from INR 19,900 to INR 56,914, an increase of INR 37,014.

: Lower division clerks will see their pay rise from INR 19,900 to INR 56,914, an increase of INR 37,014. Level 3 : Constables and skilled staff in public services, whose basic pay is INR 21,700, can expect a rise to INR 62,062, an increase of INR 40,362.

: Constables and skilled staff in public services, whose basic pay is INR 21,700, can expect a rise to INR 62,062, an increase of INR 40,362. Level 4 : Grade D stenographers and junior clerks, earning INR 25,500, will see their pay increase to INR 72,930, an increase of INR 47,430.

: Grade D stenographers and junior clerks, earning INR 25,500, will see their pay increase to INR 72,930, an increase of INR 47,430. Level 5 : Senior clerks and higher-level technical staff, earning INR 29,200, are likely to see their pay rise to INR 83,512, an increase of INR 54,312.

: Senior clerks and higher-level technical staff, earning INR 29,200, are likely to see their pay rise to INR 83,512, an increase of INR 54,312. Level 6 : Inspectors and sub-inspectors, whose basic pay is INR 35,400, will see an increase to INR 1,01,244, a rise of INR 65,844.

: Inspectors and sub-inspectors, whose basic pay is INR 35,400, will see an increase to INR 1,01,244, a rise of INR 65,844. Level 7 : Superintendents, section officers, and assistant engineers, earning INR 44,900, will see their pay rise to INR 1,28,414, an increase of INR 83,514.

: Superintendents, section officers, and assistant engineers, earning INR 44,900, will see their pay rise to INR 1,28,414, an increase of INR 83,514. Level 8 : Senior section officers and assistant audit officers, earning INR 47,600, will see their pay rise to INR 1,36,136, an increase of INR 88,536.

: Senior section officers and assistant audit officers, earning INR 47,600, will see their pay rise to INR 1,36,136, an increase of INR 88,536. Level 9 : Deputy Superintendents of Police and accounts officers, currently earning INR 53,100, will see their pay rise to INR 1,51,866, an increase of INR 98,766.

: Deputy Superintendents of Police and accounts officers, currently earning INR 53,100, will see their pay rise to INR 1,51,866, an increase of INR 98,766. Level 10: Group A officers, such as entry-level civil services officers, earning INR 56,100, are expected to see their pay rise to INR 1,60,446, an increase of INR 1,04,346.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).