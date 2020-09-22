Guwahati, September 22: Assam Lottery results for Tuesday, September 22 will be declared online on the official lottery website. A total of three Assam Lotteries that are being held every day in the northeastern state. Today in Assam, the lottery result of Assam Future Faithful lottery, Assam Singam Red lottery and Assam Kuil Diamond lottery will be announced online on the official website. Individuals can check the lottery results online at the official website assamlotteries.com. The lottery result for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon followed by the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.
Assam lottery gives you a chance to win exciting prizes. A total of three lotteries are held in Assam every day throughout the week. The Assam lottery winner can win up to Rs 5 lakh. The first prize winner gets Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. Lotteries Now Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.
In Assam, the lotteries, that are held every day are being organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council'. The Council said that the lucky draw winners, who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website- assamlotteries.com.
