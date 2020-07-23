Guwahati, July 23: Lottery result for Assam state lotteries for Thursday, July 23, will be announced on the Assam lottery website . People are advised to visit the official website and check the lottery results for the lucky draw for today. The lottery results of three Assam lotteries namely 'Assam Future Gentle', 'Assam Singam Black' and 'Assam Kuil Platinum' will be declared online on the official website. The first lottery result is announced at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

People who have purchased the Assam lottery tickets can try their luck and check the lottery results online. People are eligible to win a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh on all the three lotteries in the state. The Assam lotteries have different names and are held on a daily basis. For Thursday, the 12 noon Assam state lottery is called as 'Assam Future Gentle', the Assam lottery for 5 pm is called as 'Assam Singam Black' while the lottery for 8 pm is called as 'Assam Kuil Platinum'. Lotteries Now Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

In Assam, the lotteries in Assam are being organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The Council has laid down a few rules that the winner has to follow. The lucky draw winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

