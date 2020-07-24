Guwahati, July 24: The state government-operated Assam Lottery results for Friday, July 24, will be announced on the Assam Lottery website assamlotteries.com today. The results for three separate lotteries -- 'Assam Future Gentle', 'Assam Singam Black' and 'Assam Kuil Platinum' will be declared online on the official website. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

Though the results for 'Assam Future Gentle' has already been announced at 12 noon, the results of 'Assam Singam Black' and 'Assam Kuil Platinum' will be declared online at 4 pm and 8 pm respectively. The first prize for the Assam Lottery has been set as Rs 5 lakh on all the three lotteries in the state. The second winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000 while the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Assam lottery is organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. People who win over Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim within thirty days of declaration of lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery. People are advised to visit the official website and check the lottery results for the lucky draw for today.

