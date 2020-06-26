Guwahati, June 26: The Assam government operated Assam Lottery results for June 26, 2020, will be announced on the official website assamlotteries.com. The results for the three lotteries in the state of Assam will be declared on Friday. As per details, the lottery results for Assam Future Gentle have already been announced at 12 noon, while the results for Assam Singam Black and Assam Kuli Platinum will be announced at 5 pm and 8 pm online on June 26, 2020 at assamlotteries.com.

The Assam lottery is regulated by by the state-recognised authority 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The lottery is held three times on a daily basis. The Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam) announces results for the first lucky draw at 12 noon, the second at 5 pm and the third at 8 pm. The price of the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Gentle, Assam Singam Black and Assam Kuil Platinum on June 25, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

According to the details, the first prize winner is eligible to a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, while the winner for the second prize has been set as Rs 25,000. The third prize winner are eligible to win Rs 10,000 and the fourth prize winners will win Rs 1,000. Individuals, who buy tickets for Assam state lottery are advised to visit the official website and try their luck. Apart from Assam, lotteries are also being organised in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim, whose results can be checked on Lottery Sambad website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).