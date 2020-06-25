Guwahati, June 25: Assam lottery results will be announced online today, June 25, on the official website of Assam lottery Assam Future Gentle will be announced at 12 noon, lottery result of Assam Singam Black will be announced at 5 pm while the lottery result of 'Assam Kuil Platinum' will be announced at 8 pm online on June 25, 2020 at assamlotteries.com. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The Assam lottery is held three times daily. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Individuals who have purchased the Assam lottery tickets are advised to visit the official website and try their luck. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

In the Assam lotteries, the first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries that are being held on a daily basis. Apart from Assam, lotteries are also being organised in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim. The West Bengal Lottery Result, Nagaland Lottery Result and Sikkim Lottery Result can be checked on Lottery Sambad website.

