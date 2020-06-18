Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Singam Black, Assam Future Gentle and Assam Kuil Platinum on June 18, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Information Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 02:38 PM IST
A+
A-
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Singam Black, Assam Future Gentle and Assam Kuil Platinum on June 18, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Lottery (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Guwahati, June 18: Assam lottery results for Thursday, June 18, will be announced online on the official Assam lottery website assamlotteries.com  today. People are advised to visit the official website and check the results for the lucky draw for today. The lottery results of three Assam lotteries will be declared today, the first one at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

Individuals are eligible to win a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh on all the three lotteries in the state. The Assam lotteries have different names and are held on a daily basis. For Thursday, the 12 noon Assam state lottery is called as 'Assam Future Gentle', the Assam lottery for 5 pm is called as 'Assam Singam Black' while the lottery for 8 pm is called as 'Assam Kuil Platinum'. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. It must be noted that the prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all days of the week.

There are other lotteries apart from Assam that are being organised in other states too. The lotteries are being organised in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim. The West Bengal Lottery Result, Nagaland Lottery Result and Sikkim Lottery Result can be checked on Lottery Sambad website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Assam Future Gentle Assam Kuil Platinum assam lottery Assam Lottery Results Today assam lottery today Assam Singam Black Assam State Lottery Results Assam State Lottery Results Today Lottery Lottery Results
You might also like
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 17, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 17, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold on June 17, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold on June 17, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 16, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 16, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on June 16, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on June 16, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 15, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 15, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on June 15, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on June 15, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 14, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 14, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Loving, Assam Singam White, Assam Kuil Super on June 14, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Loving, Assam Singam White, Assam Kuil Super on June 14, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement