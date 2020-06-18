Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Singam Black, Assam Future Gentle and Assam Kuil Platinum on June 18, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Guwahati, June 18: Assam lottery results for Thursday, June 18, will be announced online on the official Assam lottery website today. People are advised to visit the official website and check the results for the lucky draw for today. The lottery results of three Assam lotteries will be declared today, the first one at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

Individuals are eligible to win a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh on all the three lotteries in the state. The Assam lotteries have different names and are held on a daily basis. For Thursday, the 12 noon Assam state lottery is called as 'Assam Future Gentle', the Assam lottery for 5 pm is called as 'Assam Singam Black' while the lottery for 8 pm is called as 'Assam Kuil Platinum'. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. It must be noted that the prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all days of the week.

There are other lotteries apart from Assam that are being organised in other states too. The lotteries are being organised in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim. The West Bengal Lottery Result, Nagaland Lottery Result and Sikkim Lottery Result can be checked on Lottery Sambad website.

