Mumbai, March 28: As the financial year draws to a close, many are wondering about the banking schedule around March 31, 2025, which coincides with Eid-ul-Fitr. While this day was traditionally observed as a public holiday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has canceled it due to the need for year-end financial closures.

Banks across India will remain open on March 31 to facilitate critical transactions, including government payments and tax-related activities. This includes clearing operations for government cheques, which will be conducted to ensure accurate financial reporting before the financial year ends. Bank Holiday 2025: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed for Normal Transaction on March 29, 30 and 31? Transactions You Can Do This Saturday, Sunday and Coming Monday.

Will Banks Remain Open or Shut on March 29 and 30?

While March 29 (the fifth Saturday) and March 30 (a Sunday) are typically non-working days, March 29 will see banks open, as it falls on a Saturday. On March 30, select banks will operate for government-related transactions such as tax payments.

Customers can continue to perform online transactions like NEFT, RTGS, and bill payments through mobile banking and ATMs. However, it is advised to confirm with local branches regarding specific timings and services. Notably, public and private sector banks in Jammu and Kashmir will observe local holidays on March 27 and 28, marking religious events. Is 31st March a Bank Holiday? RBI Cancels March 31 Bank Holiday; All PSBs, Private Banks To Remain Open for Fiscal Year-End Closures.

In conclusion, despite Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, banks will open on March 31, 2025, ensuring smooth year-end financial operations and government-related transactions.

