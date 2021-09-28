Mumbai, September 28: On a bank holiday, all private and public sector banks remain shut. Online facilities remain operational on bank holidays, while transactions at branches don't happen. In October 2021, there will be more than a dozen bank holidays due to religious and cultural festivals, in addition to Sundays. In total, banks will remain closed for 21 days in October. However, not all bank holidays are pan India. Below is a state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2021. How To Check if Your Aadhaar Number Has Been Misused To Buy Mobile SIM Cards That Don’t Belong to You.

A bank holiday will fall on October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti. All banks across India will remain shut on October 2. In addition, only the weekend offs would be uniform and applicable to all banks across India. It is a known fact that banks remain closed on Sundays. During the month of October, there will be five Sundays (October 3, October 10, October 17, October 24 and October 31). Therefore, all banks across India will remain shut on these five days. SBI ATM Rule Changes From July 1, 2021: Cash Withdrawal at ATMs and Bank Branches to Become Costlier, Know Details Here.

In addition to this, all banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In October, such bank holiday falls on October 9 and October 23. Below is the list of state specific bank holidays coming in the month of October.

List of Bank Holidays in October 2021:

List of Bank Holidays

There are city/district specific bank holidays too. On October 1, banks across Gangtok will be shut on account of half-yearly closing of bank accounts. Similarly, banks in Imphal will observe a holiday on 7 October 2021, on account of Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

