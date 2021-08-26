New Delhi, August 26: Do you suspect that your Aadhaar card number is being misused to purchase a mobile SIM card? If yes, you can now check whether your Aadhaar number is used to purchase a SIM card that does not belong to you. The Department of Telecommunications or DOT, under the Minister of Communications, has launched a portal (tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in) which can help you know if your Aadhaar card is misused for a SIM card. Aadhaar Card Update: How to Change Name in Aadhaar Card Online at uidai.gov.in and Offline Via Local Centre.

There have been many incidents of fraud with cyber crooks and anti-social elements misusing Aadhaar card details of citizens to purchase SIM cards for their illegal activities. In order to prevent such incidents, the DOT has launched a portal called TAF COP (Telecom Analytics for Fraud management and Consumer Protection).

The website, according to the government, has been developed "to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any".

How To Check How Many Mobile SIM cards Have Been Purchased With Your Aadhaar Number:

Visit the TAF COP portal tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in .

. Enter your mobile number.

Request an One Time Password.

You will receive the OTP on the mobile number you entered.

Enter the OTP.

You will then get to know the mobile numbers of all the SIM cards purchased with your Aadhaar number.

While the portal says the facility is currently available in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some users from other states claimed on Twitter that they were able to use it. As per existing guidelines in India, individual mobile subscribers can register up to nine mobile connections in their name. The portal will intimate subscribers having more than nine multiple connections in their name via SMS.

If you find that a SIM card is purchased with your Aadhaar number and it does not belong to you, you can take necessary action via this portal. You can also check the status of your request for action on the portal.

