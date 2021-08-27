Mumbai, August 27: When a bank holiday falls in the calendar, all private and public sector banks remain shut. While online facilities remain operational, transactions at branches don't happen on a bank holiday. During the month of September, 2021, banks will remain shut for over a dozen days. Notably, all bank holidays are not applicable in all states. There are state-specific bank holidays too. Below is the state-wise list of bank holidays in September, 2021. How To Check if Your Aadhaar Number Has Been Misused To Buy Mobile SIM Cards That Don’t Belong to You.

It is a known fact that banks remain closed on Sundays. During the month of September, there will be four Sundays (September 5, September 12, September 19 and September 26). Therefore, all banks across India will remain shut on these four days. In addition to this, all banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In September, such bank holiday falls on September 11 and September 25. SBI ATM Rule Changes From July 1, 2021: Cash Withdrawal at ATMs and Bank Branches to Become Costlier, Know Details Here.

There will be a bank holiday only in Guwahati on September 8 due to Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. All banks in Gangtok will observe a holiday on September 9 for Teej (Haritalika). On September 10, a bank holiday will be observed by banks in most of the states except in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

List of Bank Holidays in September 2021:

List of Bank Holidays (Photo Credits: File Image)

Banks in Panaji will remain shut on September 11 due to Karma Puja. Banks in Ranchi will observe a holiday on September 17. Only banks in Gangtok will remain shut on 20 September on account of Indrajatra. Due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day on September 21, there will be a bank holiday only in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).