Barry has landed an early season renewal at HBO as the series has been picked up for a fourth season too. Barry currently is airing its third season and it's going pretty strong. Barry Season 4 will have eight episodes, with Bill Hader directing all of them. Barry Season 3 Premiere Review: Bill Hader's Crime Drama Returns to Spectacular Reactions From Fans!

Check Out The Source Below:

‘BARRY’ has been renewed for Season 4. Filming begins next month with Bill Hader set to direct all 8 episodes. pic.twitter.com/zkqarbW3Rj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 19, 2022

