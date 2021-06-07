Bill Hader celebrates his 43rd birthday on June 7. He is best known for his comedic appearances in movies and shows like Saturday Night Live! and for creating, writing HBO's dark-comedy series Barry. He was nominated thrice for Emmy Awards and won two following his amazing contribution in Barry. Hader received wider recognition and fame for his eight-year long run as a cast member on the NBC's sketch-comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL). For his performances in SNL, he gained a lot of love and applause from audience. He was one of the passionate performers of SNL, as despite having insecurities regarding his less experience on comedy, he nailed every aspect of his performance amazingly. It Chapter 2: Bill Hader Did Not Want to Be Coy About Richie Tozier's Sexuality, Says 'It Wasn’t Just Lust, It’s Truly Love'.

Apart for his television career, Hader appeared in films like Hot Rod, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Adventureland, Paul, Men in Black 3, It Chapter Two, etc. He has also graced us with his voice, when the actor well-utilised it in animated films like Turbo, Monsters University, Finding Dory, The Angry Birds Movie, Sausage Party and Ralph Breaks the Internet. Whether it's movie or TV show, Hader has never disappointed us. The Angry Birds Movie 2 Review: Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Danny McBride Return In a Funnier And More Entertaining Sequel!

On the occasion of his 43rd birthday, let's hear some of Bill Hader's funny quotes and sayings:

A Good Alien... Really !!

Bill Hader Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

What's Wrong !!

Bill Hader Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Comedy Is A Weird Thing !!

Bill Hader Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

That's Weird !!

Bill Hader Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Not A Romantic Kinda Person !!

Bill Hader Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

It Took A Long Time !!

Bill Hader Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Hahaha, Experience of First Acting !!

Bill Hader Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

People's Thought On Doing Family Movie !!

Bill Hader Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Shootout With Santa Claus... Sounds Fun !!

Bill Hader Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

That's Funny !!

Bill Hader Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)]

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of Hader which speaks about his struggle in life and how his career started. "My first real job, I sold Christmas trees when I was twelve for extra money. I did that until I was fifteen. Then I bagged groceries, and I worked at the first Borders ever in Tulsa, Oklahoma." We wish this lovable actor, comedian, writer and director Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).