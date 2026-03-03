Kolkata, March 3: If you are participating in the Sikkim State Lotteries and looking to check the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery results for today, March 3, you are at the right place. The Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery draw will be officially declared from Gangtok, Sikkim, later today. Thousands of hopeful participants who purchased tickets for this popular weekly draw are eagerly waiting to find out whether luck is on their side.

The Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery is known for offering an attractive top prize of INR 1 crore, along with several other prize categories. Once the draw is conducted, the complete list of winning numbers will be published through authorised platforms. Participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced results to confirm any winnings. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-509 Lottery Result of 03.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Sikkim Lottery Live Streaming

In addition to checking the winning numbers online, viewers can also follow the live streaming of the draw to witness the announcement in real time and see who claims the jackpot prize. The live broadcast ensures transparency in the process and builds excitement among players across the country. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-509 Lottery Result of 03.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Winners must verify their tickets properly and follow the official claim procedure within the stipulated time period to receive their prize money. Stay tuned for the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery results of March 3 and keep your tickets ready as the lucky draw numbers are announced.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).