Kolkata, February 27: At a time when confirmed train tickets are hard to secure, especially at short notice, many passengers ask a common question: Can the name on a reserved train ticket be changed?

According to Indian Railways, the answer is yes, but only under specific conditions and within a fixed time frame.

Passengers who need to change a name on a reserved ticket must approach the nearest railway reservation office with a printout of the electronic reservation slip and a valid photo identity proof. The request must be made at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train. Approval is granted by the senior divisional commercial manager of the concerned division or the chief reservation supervisor at major stations. Indian Railways Sanctions Infrastructure Projects Worth INR 8.71 Billion To Boost Vande Bharat and LHB Maintenance Across 3 States.

One of the most common scenarios where a name change is permitted is within the family. A passenger can transfer the ticket to a close family member such as a father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband, or wife, provided a written request is submitted 24 hours before departure. UTS Ticketing App to Be Discontinued From March 1 As Indian Railways Pushes Passengers to RailOne App for Ticket Booking.

The facility is also available to government employees travelling on official duty. In such cases, the competent authority must submit a written request within the stipulated time. For student groups from recognised educational institutions, the head of the institution can request a name change 48 hours before departure, allowing the ticket to be transferred to another student of the same institution.

Similarly, for marriage parties, the person considered the head of the group can seek a transfer of reservation from one member to another at least 48 hours prior to departure. In the case of National Cadet Corps groups, the group leader may request a name transfer 24 hours before the train leaves.

However, railway officials have made it clear that the name change facility is allowed only once per ticket. In group bookings, changes cannot exceed 10 percent of the total group size. Tickets issued on concession are not eligible for name transfer under any circumstances.

In short, while Indian Railways does allow passengers to change names on reserved tickets, the process is strictly regulated and must be completed within the prescribed deadline to avoid cancellation or travel issues.

