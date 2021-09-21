It has been 1 year since the COVID-19. Websites and eCommerce have been an essential part of the business world.

We have evaluated 20 website design agencies last year and it was well-received. Therefore the second round comes this year. Reporters will start collecting website design agencies from March and test their services and evaluate finally.

Reporters will evaluate them according to the criteria listed below:

Design: The websites without company names indicated will be evaluated by 300 people who are working in the HKSTP. The average score will be obtained afterwards. Website Speed: This will be tested by Google PageSpeed. Website Security: This will be tested by Acunetix. Website Delivery: The whole production period will be evaluated. Customer Service: 10 questions will be raised during the production period and another 10 afterwards. Same for every company to test their customer service. Website Stability: This will be a 5-minute test by UPTIME. After-sales Service: The responses and services will be evaluated by making requests that are not included in the contract.

The 35 companies below are ranked according to their final scores:

Quality service providers recommended by reporters:

BINGO(HK) 65/70

High Quality:

YSD 58/70

Creatix 55/70

Wave Commerce 53/70

Lolli Media Limited. 51/70

Jump Web Services 51/70

Qualified:

Anglia Design Ltd 48/70

INDZZ 48/70

Grayscale Limited 48/70

ONEDERFO 48/70

Visible One Hong Kong 45/70

FEE Creative Ltd. 45/70

Digital Square 45/70

CHICLE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 45/70

Bravo Web design 42/70

Only qualified service level:

Bethel Web Design Company Limited 40/70

EMO Creation 40/70

BCNetcom 40/70

Web Design City 38/70

East Technologies Limited 36/70

WEBCOIX 35/70

Unqualified service level:

Mul Brand Limited 30/70

JKDesignHK 29/70

OMG DIGITAL 27/70

Kevin Web Design 25/70

WEB KING 22/70

BIZ BUFF 22/70

Well Develop 22/70

MassMedia -HK WordPress 22/70

Wow Website Design Limited 22/70

iMaker Limited 19/70

EcShopCity Limited 16/70 ( The website has not been completed in six months )

Fan Work Shop 16/70 ( The website has not been completed in six months )

Dream Designer 14/70 ( The website has not been completed in six months )

Most of the unqualified suppliers take 7 days or more to reply to a simple question, and some websites have only 70% online rate, which means that 30% of the websites are offline.

Finally, it is worth pondering that the three lowest-ranked websites still need 6 months to make websites with templates.