Coronavirus Lockdown: How to Apply For Pass to Travel During Curfew in Delhi, Gurugram And Mumbai

New Delhi, March 26: All essential service providers can obtain an e-pass to travel in Delhi during the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced. The Delhi government has launched a website - epass.jantasamvad.org - where people involve in manufacturing and supply of essential commodities and services can apply for e-passes. Similarly, in Haryana's Gurugram, a portal has been launched for curfew passes. In Maharashtra's Mumbai, police asked all essential service providers to get passes from local police station. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 26.

An e-pass issued by the Delhi government will help one travel during the lockdown. Besides, the portal - epass.jantasamvad.org - helps daily wage workers to get food, ration, Rs 5000 compensation and pension amount. In order to get an e-pass, one can visit the website. The applicant will have to submit details such as name, address, contact number, type of service and ID proof to avail an e-pass.

In Gurugram, a needy person can visit the portal - ggncurfewpass.in - to get a pass for travelling during the lockdown. "This is to note that these are to be provided in case of unavoidable and important movements only," DC Gurugram tweeted. The purpose of movement will have to be mentioned while applying for a pass. An ID and proof to justify the need for movement amid the lockdown will also be required.

DC Gurugram Tweet on Passes For Travel During Lockdown:

Much awaited Gurugram Movement Passes are here. This is to note that these are to be provided in case of unavoidable and important movements only. Please go through the image for the procedure. URL- https://t.co/IlFUvuGehs. #StayHomeStaySafe #Gurugram #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/dd6ZrIjnkb — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) March 26, 2020

In Mumbai, essential services providers need to visit the local police station in their areas and get a pass for movements in the city. "Essential pass, for essential services. Requesting all shops providing essential services & commodities, to reach out to their local police station for these passes, to ensure hassle-free commute & sale," Mumbai Police tweeted.