New Delhi, June 9: A section of people had complained that they got certificates with erroneous details after getting vaccinated against COVID-19. In order to address the issue, the government has added a new citizen-friendly feature to CoWIN portal, used to book slots for COVID-19 vaccination. Those vaccinated can now rectify the mistake in their certificates by flagging the error on CoWIN website. New Vaccine Rules For Students Going Abroad, Olympic Athletes: Link CoWin Certificate To Passport.

"Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to http://cowin.gov.in and Raise an Issue," a tweet on the Aarogya Setu's Twitter handle said. Besides CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu and UMANG apps can also be used to book slots for COVID-19 vaccination. Below are the steps to be followed to rectify the error in COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Supreme Court Pulls Up Centre Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy And Mandatory Registration on CoWIN Portal, Says Policy Makers Must Have 'Ears on Ground'.

Know How to Rectify Mistake in COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate:

Visit CoWIN portal - www.cowin.gov.in.

Sign in by entering your registered mobile number.

Go to "Account Details".

If you have received your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you will see a "Raise an Issue" button.

Click on "Raise an Issue" and then select "Correction in Certificate".

You can flag error in your name, year of birth and gender.

A vaccinated person can request of changes only in any of two fields out of name, year of birth and gender.

Mention your issue and the authorities will get back to you.

India today registered 92,596 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, less than one lakh cases for the second straight day. The country's overall tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,90,89,069. A total of 23,90,58,360 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 27,76,096 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).