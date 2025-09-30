Mumbai, September 30: In a major digital push, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may soon allow its subscribers to withdraw a portion of their Provident Fund (PF) savings directly from ATMs. According to the report, the EPFO ATM withdrawal facility may start from January 2026. This move comes as part of broader reforms aimed at modernising the EPFO and making services more accessible.

According to a Moneycontrol report citing official sources, the facility is expected to be rolled out after a final nod from the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), which is scheduled to meet in the second week of October. Sources indicate that EPFO’s IT infrastructure is fully equipped to support ATM-based withdrawals. While details such as the withdrawal limit are still under discussion, insiders suggest that the facility could involve the issuance of a special EPFO card for ATM access. EPFO Monthly Pension Scheme: Will Government Hike EPS-95 Minimum Pension From INR 1,000 to INR 7,500 Ahead of Diwali 2025?

Currently, PF withdrawals require members to file claims, which can take several days for processing. The proposed system aims to make access to retirement savings faster, easier, and more user-friendly.

The EPFO currently manages a robust corpus of over INR 28 lakh crore, with approximately 7.8 crore active members. For context, in 2014, the corpus stood at INR 7.4 lakh crore with 3.3 crore contributing members. New EPFO Withdrawal Rules Coming: Centre May Allow PF Withdrawal After 10 Years of Service, Proposal Under Review to Aid Early Retirees and Career Shifters.

If approved in the upcoming CBT meeting, the ATM withdrawal facility will mark a major leap in ease of access to PF savings. It aligns with the EPFO’s mission to provide seamless, secure, and digital-first services to its members.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

