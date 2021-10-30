New Delhi, October 30: The gold price today (October 30) remained same as yesterday’s trading price. The price of 24-carat gold in India is Rs 48,050 for ten grams, according to the Good Returns website. Ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, the sale of gold and silver is expected to rise across the country. If you are looking to buy gold or silver ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, here is a city-wise list of gold rates in India on October 30. Global Q3 Gold Demand Down 7 Pc at 831 Tonnes ETF Outflows: WGC.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold for Rs 51,260 in Delhi, Rs 48,050 in Mumbai, Rs 49,160 in Chennai, Rs 50,040 in Kolkata, Rs 48,770 in Bengaluru, Rs 48,770 in Hyderabad, Rs 49,250 in Ahmedabad and Rs 48,580 in Lucknow. Coming to the 22-carat gold, the price of 10 gm in Delhi is Rs 46,990. In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 47,050. In Chennai and Kolkata, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,060 and Rs 47,340, respectively.

Gold Price Today: City-Wise Rate List

City Price of 22 Carat Gold Price of 24 Carat Gold Chennai Rs 45,060 Rs 49,160 Mumbai Rs 47,050 Rs 48,050 Delhi Rs 46,990 Rs 51,260 Kolkata Rs 47,340 Rs 50,040 Bangalore Rs 44,700 Rs 48,770 Hyderabad Rs 44,700 Rs 48,770 Kerala Rs 44,700 Rs 48,770 Pune Rs 46,220 Rs 49,490 Vadodara Rs 46,700 Rs 49,320 Ahmedabad Rs 46,160 Rs 49,250 Jaipur Rs 47,680 Rs 49,580 Lucknow Rs 45,680 Rs 48,580 Coimbatore Rs 45,060 Rs 49,160 Madurai Rs 45,060 Rs 49,160 Vijayawada Rs 44,700 Rs 48,770 Patna Rs 46,220 Rs 49,490 Nagpur Rs 47,050 Rs 48,050 Chandigarh Rs 45,680 Rs 48,580 Surat Rs 46,160 Rs 49,250 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,930 Rs 49,360 Mangalore Rs 44,700 Rs 48,770 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,700 Rs 48,770 Nashik Rs 46,220 Rs 49,490 Mysore Rs 44,700 Rs 48,770

A kilogram of silver is being sold for Rs 64,600 per kg, down Rs 400 from yesterday’s trading price, according to the Good Returns website. Click here to check price of silver in different cities.

