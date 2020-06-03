Here’s Why Pawan Chawla is a Top-Notch Producer and Celebrity Manager of India

Pawan Chawla

In today’s time, quality content has got the utmost importance. The film producers for that matter very well understand where to invest money and what kind of content need to be served to the audiences. Pawan Chawla, one of the smartest and successful producers of India has produced several music videos, shows and movies for Bollywood and Pollywood, formally known as the Punjabi film industry. The dynamic producer is the brainchild behind P&M Movies Pvt Ltd, a leading celebrity management company based in Delhi for more than 10 years. Pawan Chawla has worked with many bigwigs from the film fraternity and is rightly called as the ‘Golden Producer of India’.

The tag is given to him by singer Mika Singh, who is one of his closest friends. With a mission to provide the best celebrity management services, P&M Movies Pvt Ltd is giving many young talents the platform they deserve. By promoting the best talents in music albums, shows and movies, his company also looks into other important areas like public events, inaugurations, annual functions, corporate parties and other events. “We understand the value of money and provide the clients with premium professional services according to their budget and requirements”, said Mr Chawla.

Furthermore, he said, “Right talents at times get unnoticed with not getting the right platform. My company makes sure that all the deserving talents must get the recognition and that’s what we have been doing since the last few years.” To name a few celebrities Pawan Chawla is associated with include Urvashi Rautela, Nora Fatehi, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Daler Mehndi, Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros, Ankit Tiwari, Amy Jackson and Sapna Choudhary. Some of the music videos produced by Mr Chawla are ‘Meri Jaan’ featuring Sapna Choudhary and Mohd. Danish, ‘Sohniye – The Gorgeous Girl’ by Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi featuring Shraddha Pandit, ‘Gulabo Chori’, ‘Nain Nasheele’, ‘Bawli Tared’, ‘Chakvin Beat’ and ‘Mehbooba’.

Apart from this, the social media and digital presence of P&M Movies Pvt Ltd is managed by two young entrepreneurs Raghav Jain and Uday Rajveer Singh. The two social media and digital experts represent ‘Brand Box Digital Media’, a notable PR company. Not just a successful producer, Pawan Chawla is also one genius businessman and a real estate investor in New Delhi. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, many of his projects are on hold but he hopes that it will be resumed soon. In the past, the celebrity manager has managed singer Ankit Tiwari’s several live shows and events across the globe. He is hopeful that things will soon get back on track and will start functioning smoothly.