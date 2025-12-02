Kolkata, December 02: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for Tuesday, December 02, 2025, has built up a lot of excitement among lottery players and enthusiasts. This Satta Matka-inspired lottery game has gained a lot of popularity in Kolkata, drawing participants daily with its distinctive format. The Kolkata FF Lottery features multiple rounds, and the lottery result chart is updated throughout the day to keep players engaged. The game is conducted in eight rounds, or “bazis,” starting from 10:00 AM and continuing until 8:30 PM. Participants can check the latest Kolkata FF Result Chart or the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 02 on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is a popular lottery across West Bengal, particularly popular in Kolkata. This lottery combines elements of strategy and chance, and hence, the Kolkata FF Lottery has earned a loyal following among players in the region. The results are announced at regular 90-minute intervals throughout the day, allowing participants multiple chances to test their luck. Stay updated to see if fortune favours you and view the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for today, December 02, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result, December 1, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for December 02, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The players who have purchased the Kolkata Fatafat lottery tickets can view the complete results on the websites mentioned above to get all the timely updates to find out if they’ve won. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY urges readers to first understand the rules of the game and result patterns before participating in any lottery or betting system. Familiarising yourself with how the draws work and how numbers are selected can help you make informed decisions and avoid common mistakes. The platform also reminds participants to treat such games purely as a form of entertainment rather than a shortcut to earning quick money.

