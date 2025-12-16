Kolkata, December 16: The results of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery, widely known as Kolkata FF, have been announced for November 16, 2025. Players can view the updated winning numbers online through several authorised and third-party websites. Platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in publish live updates, detailed charts, and round-by-round outcomes. The lottery features eight rounds, called “bazis,” beginning at 10 AM, with each new result released at 90-minute intervals.

These timely postings help participants follow every round closely and stay updated on the latest winning combinations throughout the day. Besides West Bengal, states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra also permit lottery games legally in India. Kolkata Fatafat players have several chances to test their luck each day, with the lottery conducting eight separate rounds daily. Kolkata Fatafat Result, December 15, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for December 16, 2025 1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 135 9 5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM Although lottery games might look like a simple way to win fast cash or try your luck, they frequently lead to monetary losses instead of rewards. What may seem like an easy chance to earn money can sometimes bring financial trouble. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night. LatestLY encourages players to approach lottery and gambling activities with caution and awareness. It reminds participants to understand the risks involved, stay mindful of the potential financial and emotional consequences, and make informed decisions to avoid falling into harmful patterns of play.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

