Kolkata, February 23: The civic authorities of Kolkata will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, February 23, shortly. Those taking part in the Satta Matka-type lottery game can check the Kolkata FF Result and its winning numbers on the following portals - kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. One of the most popular forms of lottery game in West Bengal, the Kolkata Fatafat results are declared after all rounds are completed. Participants can also scroll below to check today's Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 23.

Did you know Kolkata Fatafat is played on all seven days of the week? The eight rounds or bazis of the Kolkata FF lottery require players to be physically present in the "city of joy" to participate in the lottery game. The eight rounds are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF results are published every 90 minutes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 23, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The speculative Satta Matka-style Kolkata FF lottery is very simple to play. The Kolkata Fatafat game begins with lottery players placing bets and awaiting the outcome of their predictions. A fast-paced lottery game, Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) gives participants several opportunities to win varying prizes. While Satta Matka-type games are getting popular every day, it must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF is played. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Besides Kolkata Fatafat, lotteries such as Nagaland State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries, and Kerala State Lotteries, among others, are played regularly.

