Kolkata, January 10: Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF is a Satta Matka-style lottery game popular among residents of Kolkata, West Bengal. The Kolkata Fatafat Result of January 10, 2025, will be declared throughout the day, starting at 10 AM with the first round or bazi. Participants can view the Kolkata FF Result and winning numbers on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Known for its unique format, the game includes eight rounds daily, making it a thrilling experience for locals. Results are updated every 90 minutes, culminating with the final round at 8:30 PM. Scroll down to check the detailed Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart.

Managed by local authorities, Kolkata FF is exclusive to Kolkata and requires participants to be physically present in the city. Players must guess numbers for different bazis to win, with the game demanding skill and strategy rather than relying solely on luck. Operated legally in West Bengal, the game is played every day from Monday to Sunday, offering multiple opportunities for enthusiasts. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 9, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 10

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is legal in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted, alongside Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Nagaland, and others. Players calculate "passing record numbers" based on their predictions, making Kolkata FF a game of skill and strategy. Aspiring participants can explore numerous YouTube tutorials for tips and strategies to enhance their understanding of the game. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY advises its readers to exercise caution while participating in games like Kolkata Fatafat or any other lottery. Although legal in certain states, lotteries carry significant financial risks and can lead to monetary losses if not approached responsibly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).