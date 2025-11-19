Kolkata, November 19: Participants waiting for the Kolkata Fatafat Result can now view the live winning numbers for November 19, 2025, as the official Kolkata FF outcomes have been announced. The results for all eight daily rounds, known as “bazis,” begin rolling out from 10 AM and continue at intervals of 90 minutes. With updates released round by round, players get multiple chances to track the latest numbers. Those looking for the most recent results can check platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, where accurate charts and real-time information are available, helping enthusiasts stay updated and never miss a winning combination.

Kolkata FF is one of the popular state-run lotteries legally operated in West Bengal. Players looking to participate must be physically present in Kolkata and select numbers for multiple rounds. Scroll down and stay updated with the Kolkata FF Result to check your luck and view the complete result chart for November 19. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 18, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 19, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 234 9

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The participants of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery have several chances to try their luck each day as a total of eight rounds are held on a daily basis. Besides West Bengal, state-run lotteries are also legally allowed in Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland and Maharashtra. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While lottery games may seem like an easy way to earn quick money or test your luck, they can often result in financial losses instead of profits. LatestLY advises readers to play cautiously and stay mindful of the risks associated with gambling and lotteries.

