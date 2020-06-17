Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 17, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Information Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 03:09 PM IST
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 17, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 17: Sikkim lottery, West Bengal lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery results will be declared online on the official site of Lottery Sambad. The ones who have purchased the lottery tickets for the lucky draw of these three states are advised to visit official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.inThe results for all the lotteries are announced on the Lottery Sambad website every day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively. People have the chance to win exciting cash prizes in these state lotteries. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lottery result for the 11.55 am Sikkim lottery named 'Dear Cherished Morning' has been announced on the Lottery Sambad website. The lucky winner has won an award Rs 1 crore. As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price is just Rs 6. In West Bengal, the lottery results for 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' will be announced at 4 pm. The lucky winner for West Bengal lottery will be awarded 1 crore. In Nagaland, the state lottery results of 'Dear Eagle Evening' will be announced at 8 pm and the lucky winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Lottery results will also be announced at 3 pm on the Lottery sambad website. The lottery result for Kerala Pournami RN-436 can also be checked on keralalotteries.com. This is the direct link to check Kerala lottery results. The lucky draw winner of the Kerala state lottery will win a prize is Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh.

Apart from West Bengal lottery result, Nagaland lottery result, Sikkim Lottery result and Kerala lottery result, Assam state lottery results will be announced on Wednesday, June 17. The Assam lottery results will be declared on the official state lottery wesbite  assamlotteries.com. In Assam, a total of three lotteries are held every day, the results of which are declared at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Dear Cherished Morning Dear Eagle Evening Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Pournami RN-436 Lottery Lottery Lottery Result Today Lottery Results Lottery Results 2020 Lottery Results Online Lottery Results Today Lucky Draw Nagaland Lottery Result Pournami RN-436 Lottery Sikkim Lottery Result West Bengal Lottery Result
