Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 17, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

New Delhi, June 17: Sikkim lottery, West Bengal lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery results will be declared online on the official site of Lottery Sambad. The ones who have purchased the lottery tickets for the lucky draw of these three states are advised to visit official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in. The results for all the lotteries are announced on the Lottery Sambad website every day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively. People have the chance to win exciting cash prizes in these state lotteries. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lottery result for the 11.55 am Sikkim lottery named 'Dear Cherished Morning' has been announced on the Lottery Sambad website. The lucky winner has won an award Rs 1 crore. As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price is just Rs 6. In West Bengal, the lottery results for 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' will be announced at 4 pm. The lucky winner for West Bengal lottery will be awarded 1 crore. In Nagaland, the state lottery results of 'Dear Eagle Evening' will be announced at 8 pm and the lucky winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Lottery results will also be announced at 3 pm on the Lottery sambad website. The lottery result for Kerala Pournami RN-436 can also be checked on . This is the direct link to check Kerala lottery results. The lucky draw winner of the Kerala state lottery will win a prize is Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh.

Apart from West Bengal lottery result, Nagaland lottery result, Sikkim Lottery result and Kerala lottery result, Assam state lottery results will be announced on Wednesday, June 17. The Assam lottery results will be declared on the official state lottery wesbite assamlotteries.com. In Assam, a total of three lotteries are held every day, the results of which are declared at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm.

