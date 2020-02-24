Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 24, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixby)

New Delhi, February 24: The lottery Sambad online results will be declared on Monday, February 24, for the states like Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. Those who had tried their luck and brought lottery sambad ticket for Sikkim state lottery, Nagaland state lottery and West Bengal state lottery can check online at lotterysambadresult.in. Kerala lottery results will also be out today. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lottery Sambad online results for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be out at 11:55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively. The draw for Monday, February 24, is known as "Dear Respect Morning" in Sikkim. The lottery in West Bengal is known "Dear Banglalakshmi Teesta". In Nagaland, Monday's lottery Sambad is known as "Dear Flamingo Evening".

The results for the Kerala lottery result can be checked on its official keralalotteriesresults.i or by Clicking HERE. The lottery Sambha ticket is priced Rs 6. The Lucky winner for Sikkim and Nagaland lotteries get a whopping 1 crore, respectively. Similarly, the grand price for West Bengal lottery is Rs 50 lakh.