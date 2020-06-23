New Delhi, June 23: West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Kerala lottery and Nagaland lottery results will be declared online on the official site of Lottery Sambad today, June 23. The results for the lotteries are announced on the Lottery Sambad website on a daily basis at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively. People have the chance to win exciting cash prizes in these state lotteries. The results for Sikkim lottery named 'Dear Admire Morning' has been declared at 11:55 am. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets for the lucky draw of these four states- West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland can visit official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in.

The lotteries held on the Lottery Sambad website have different names each day. For Tuesday, the lottery result for the 11.55 am Sikkim lottery is named 'Dear Admire Morning'. The lucky winner has won an award Rs 1 crore. As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price is just Rs 6. In West Bengal, the lottery results for 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' will be announced at 4 pm. The lucky winner for West Bengal lottery will be awarded 1 crore. In Nagaland, the state lottery results of 'Dear Parrot Evening' will be announced at 8 pm and the lucky winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore.

Kerala Lottery results for 'Pournami RN-436' lottery will also be announced at 3 pm on the Lottery sambad website. The lottery result can also be checked on . People can also check the results on the direct link for Kerala lottery results. The lucky draw winner of the Kerala state lottery will win a prize is Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh.

