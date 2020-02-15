Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland And Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 15, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixby)

Kolkata, February 15: The results for lottery Sambhad for states of West Bengal and Nagaland will be declared today, February 15 on the official Lottery Sambad website. Those who purchased the Lottery Sambad tickets can check draw results online at the official website - lotterysambadresult.in. The lucky draw results for the Kerala lottery will also be released later in the day.

Results for the Lottery Sambad in West Bengal and Nagaland will be announced at 4 pm and 8 pm respectively. In West Bengal, 'DEAR BANGASREE DAMODAR' lottery tickets carry a first prize of Rs 50 lakh. Lottery tickets of 'DEAR OSTRICH EVENING' in Nagaland carry a cash prize worth Rs 1 crore. The winner names of these lotteries can be checked online at lotterysambadresult.in.

The Sambad Lottery results are announced thrice a day. Results for Sikkim are announced at 11:55 am. The Kerala lottery results for Monday will be released at 2:55 pm. The lottery is named "Karunya KR-435". The first prize is Rs 1 crore. Apart from lotterysambadresult.in, Kerala lottery results can also be checked on www.keralalotteriesresults.in.