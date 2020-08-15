Kolkata, August 15: The draw results of Sambad lottery sold in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim, and results of Kerala lotteries will be announced online at lotterysambadresult.in today i.e August 15. The draw results of Sambad lottery sold in Sikkim has been announced. The result for West Bengal's Sambad lottery will be declared at 4 pm, followed by Nagaland's Sambad lottery draw results at 8 pm. Those who purchased Sambad lottery tickets can check results online at lotterysambadresult.in.

Results for Sikkim's "DEAR VALUABLE MORNING" lottery ticket has been announced at 11:55 am. The first prize is Rs 1 crore. West Bengal's "DEAR BANGASREE DAMODAR" lottery ticket's draw results will be announced at 4 pm. The first prize is Rs 1 crore cash. At 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery ticket, namely "DEAR OSTRICH EVENING", will be declared online at lotterysambadresult.in.

With cash prize worth Rs 80 lakh, Kerala's "Pournami RN-436" lottery ticket's draw result will also be announced along with the Sambad lottery results. The result can also be checked on keralalotteries.com. People can also check the results on the direct link for Kerala lottery results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).