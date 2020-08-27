Lottery Sambad Results 2020: The draw results of Sambad lottery which is sold in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim, and the result of Kerala lotteries will be declared online at lotterysambadresult.in today i.e August 27. Results of Sambad lottery sold in Sikkim will be announced at 11:55 am. The result for West Bengal's Sambad lottery will be declared at 4 pm and at 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery draw results will be announced.

Those who purchased Sambad lottery tickets can check results online at lotterysambadresult.in. Sikkim's "DEAR PRECIOUS MORNING" lottery ticket draw results will be announced at 11:55 am. The first prize is Rs 1 crore. West Bengal's "DEAR BANGABHUMI BHAGIRATHI" lottery ticket's draw results will be announced at 4 pm. The first prize is Rs 1 crore cash reward. At 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery ticket, namely "Dear Love Morning", will be declared online at lotterysambadresult.in.

Kerala's "Pournami RN-436" lottery ticket's draw result will also be announced along with the Sambad lottery results. The result can also be checked on keralalotteries.com. It carries cash prize worth Rs 80 lakh.

