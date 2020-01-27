Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of January 27, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery Results (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, January 27: The online lottery results for the states of West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim and Nagaland will be announced online on Monday, January 27 on the Lottery Sambad website. People who have purchased the lottery tickets can check the lucky draw results for West Bengal state lottery, Sikkim state lottery, Nagaland state lottery and Kerala state lottery online at official website of Lottery Sambad - lotterysambadresult.in.

The lottery is held three times a day and the lucky draw takes place every day in West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland. The lottery results for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be announced at 11:55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm respectively. The lucky draw results for Kerala state will also be released on Monday.

The Sikkim lottery result that will be announced at 11.55 am on Monday is named as 'Dear Respect Morning'. The lucky draw winner will get a prize of Rs 1 crore. According to details on the Lottery Sambad website, the price of the lottery ticket is Rs 6. The lottery for the state of West Bengal for Monday is named as 'Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' and the lucky draw results will be announced at 4 pm. The lucky winner will get a price of Rs 50 Lakh. The Nagaland state lottery for Monday is named as 'Dear Flamingo Evening' and the lucky winner will get a cash award of Rs 1 Crore.