New Delhi, July 18: Sambad lottery results 2020 for July 18, Sunday for West Bengal will be declared at 4 pm. Meanwhile, Sambad lottery results for Nagaland will be declared at 8 pm. People can check the results at the official website - lotterysambadresult.in . The results for Sambad lottery for Sikkim were declared at 11:55 am.

The Sambad Lottery is sold in Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. , and Kerala lottery. Those who have purchased the lottery tickets can check their results online. The Saturday lottery results in Sikkim is called "Dear Gentle Saturday". West Bengal's Sunday Sambad Lottery is known as "Dear Banglashree Ichamati". In Nagaland, Saturday's lottery is called "Dear Ostrich Evening". The lottery sambad ticket costs Rs 6 and carries the first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Lottery Sambad is one of the most famous and popular lotteries in India. Lottery sambad is not considered as gambling its lottery, which is legalised by the Indian Government. There is department which operates lottery sambad. All operations are carried out by the Centre.

Apart from Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland, Every Saturday, the Kerala government declared the ‘KARUNYA’ Lottery results. Meanwhile, Kerala Lottery results for November 2 will be released by 3 pm today. The ‘KARUNYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala.

