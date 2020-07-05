Kolkata, July 5: Among lottery results that will be announced today i.e., July 5 will be of Sambad lottery sold in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim, and Kerala lottery. The draw results of Sambad lottery tickets will be declared online at lotterysambadresult.in. The first lottery Sambad results will be out at 11:55 am in Sikkim. The result for West Bengal's Sambad lottery draw will be declared at 4 pm. At 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery draw results will be announced.

In Sikkim, the name of Sunday's Sambad lottery is "DEAR LOVE MORNING". West Bengal's Sambad lottery for Sunday is called "DEAR BANGASREE ICHAMATI". In Nagaland, Sunday's Sambad lottery is named "DEAR HAWK EVENING". Those who purchased Sambad lottery tickets can check results online at lotterysambadresult.in. Here's the direct link for the lottery Sambad results.

In Kerala, the result of lottery named "Pournami RN-436" will be declared. The Kerala lottery results can also be checked on keralalotteries.com. Besides Kerala, lottery results will also be declared in Assam where it is conducted by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'.

