The mortgage industry is an older, institutionalized industry that can, at times, shut out minority populations and people who are buying a property for the first time. All of the complexities and nuances that go into taking out equity or a mortgage can make it hard for people to do it fairly and strategically, which is why those lacking in financial education can fall prey to mortgage traps.

Customer Service Starts Here

That’s why award-winning mortgage loan officer, Rajin Ramdeholl, decided to do things differently. Determined to be the go-to minority loan officer that is helping everyone navigate the market with ease, he is placing his customer service and penchant for personal connection at the center of everything he does. By listening to the wants and needs of his clients on a one-on-one basis, he is able to curate a loan plan that works for each and every person.

“My approach is very unconventional in an industry that is typically regarded as cold and intimidating to people without a financial education background,” said Rajin. “A mortgage and smart equity-fueled decisions should be available to every single person, regardless of what they look like or where they come from. That’s why I have structured my business to be one that is actually receptive to my clients.”

Rajin goes above and beyond for his clients, taking time out of his day to educate them on the mortgage process while creating simplistic ways for them to apply instantly. He strives to make the mortgage process an enjoyable transaction, guaranteeing value to the clients. He also ensures that every transaction is completely within what was expected, with no surprises, twists, or turns that can make the entire process unenjoyable.

“I see each person as if it were myself and how I would want to be treated,” said Rajin. “That’s how I set a standard of professionalism and respect, right from the get-go. I understand that to run a successful business and team, you must also create an environment where people can thrive.”

Rajin works with Meadowbrook Financial, an award-winning company that has been able to navigate the ups and downs of the market over the last few decades. He has been integral in building a mortgage bank with all of the right departments necessary for offering faster and more direct service to the clients. The company is also unique in that it is comprised of mortgage bankers, which comes with a slew of additional options for mortgage products.

Where Tech and Mortgages Collide

Additionally, as a technology-savvy internet entrepreneur, Rajin and Meadowbrook Financial leverage all of the latest cutting-edge tools available in mortgage technology so they can be as agile and responsive as possible. They have built a mobile app, Meadowbrook Mobile, that allows clients to apply for a mortgage from virtually anywhere while having access to their files at any given time.

This kind of transparency has made it easier than ever before for people traditionally intimidated by mortgages to get in on the action.

Rajin’s hard work and bespoke approach to business has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of NMP Magazine 40 Under 40 2017 and 2019, NAAMP Top 100 Loan Officers Nationwide 2019, Scotsman Guide nominated Top 50 Loan Officers in 2018 and 2020, and Who’s Who American Professional Publication. He has also made appearances on WPAT 930 AM, WGBB 1240 AM, and 93.5FM Radio.