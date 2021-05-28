Football star Neymar, who recently made the news for his split with sports brand Nike, reacted to this development with an explanatory post on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, the PSG player posted a picture of one of his tattoos written 'Fe', meaning 'Faith' in Portuguese. And he explained his side of the story, saying that he wasn't even given an opportunity to explain himself. Nike, reportedly put an end to the deal because he allegedly refused to cooperate in an investigation of a case of sexual assault against him by an employee. He started off the post saying, "Facts can be distorted because people see them from different angles. We cannot deny that life is like this. That´s life!" Neymar Rape Case: Nike Parts Ways with Brazilian Striker Over His Refusal to Cooperate in Sexual Assault Investigation, Says Report

"I was not given the opportunity to defend myself. I was not given the opportunity to know who this person was that was allegedly offended. I don't even know her. I've never had any kind of relationship or approach with this person. I didn't even have a chance to talk to her, to know the real reasons for her pain. That person, an employee, was not protected. I, a sponsored athlete, was not protected. Until when will this happen?," an excerpt from the long Instagram post read. Neymar Jr Transfer News Update: Brazilian To Sign New Long-Term PSG Deal

However the Brazil star made it clear that he would be 'firm' and 'strong' and hope that time would give everyone the 'right answers'. "Faith in God!," he stated.

