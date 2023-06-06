Mumbai, June 5: Every year, a large number of entrance tests are held to grant applicants admission to programmes in engineering, technology, management, medical science, law, fashion, and other fields. For the most popular undergraduate programmes following Class 12, a number of institutions and organisations will hold admission tests in 2023.

The question that every student must eventually answer is, "What entrance exam after 12th?" After high school, students can choose from a variety of traditional and non-conventional employment paths. After graduating from high school, students can apply for entrance tests to get into the UG programmes of their dreams at prestigious universities that provide degrees relevant to the modern day. After completing their 12th, pupils have a far wider range of alternatives for professions, including those in the government. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results Released on mahresult.nic.in, Know How To Check and Download Marks Online.

Entrance Exams After 12th List:

CUET

For undergraduate course admissions at Central Universities and other CUET member colleges across India, an exam called the "Common University Entrance Test" (CUET) is required. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer CUET online for the first time in 2023. However, in the future, the test will be administered twice a year in an effort to aid students in raising their grade point averages.

JEE Main

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other prominent engineering institutes throughout the nation provide admission to engineering programmes through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), a national exam. JEE Main contains requirements that each applicant must meet in order to be admitted to universities that recognise NTA JEE results.

NEET

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is administered in 13 different languages by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NEET UG, the only undergraduate medical entrance test at the national level, is administered annually to applicants seeking admission to India's 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, 47 BVSc, and AH institutions.

CLAT

For admission to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and 1-year LLM (PG) programmes, the Consortium of NLUs administers the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), a nationwide exam. Candidates must attempt questions from English, current events and general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative mathematics for UG courses, as well as questions from constitutional law and other law subjects like jurisprudence, torts, IPC, CrPC, CPC, family law, and IPR. The exam is administered in an offline format using pen and paper.

NDA

The UPSC administers the NDA. The national-level PSC NDA test is used to select qualified applicants for officer positions in the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force. Other Sarkari recruitment exams, including as those for IAS, CDS, UPSC CMS, CAPF, etc., are administered by UPSC. Two times a year, in April and September, the NDA exam is administered. Both written and SSB interviews are part of the test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2023 06:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).