Mumbai, June 7: According to reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to declare the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 by the second week of June. Aspiring candidates can check the NEET UG 2023 results on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 examination took place on May 7 from 2 pm to 3:20 pm. As per student feedback, the question paper was reported to have physics and chemistry sections ranging from 'moderate to easy' difficulty level, while the biology section was considered easy. Entrance Exams After 12th: From NEET to JEE and NDA, List of Entrance Tests for Students to Get Admission in Different Fields After Passing Class 12 Examination.

On June 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) published the NEET UG answer key 2023 and response sheets. Candidates were given the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key until June 6 by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Following this, NTA will release the final answer key for NEET UG 2023. The results of NEET UG will be determined based on this final answer key. Manipur: Students of Different Communities Prepare for NEET 2023 in Bishnupur Boarding Facility, Set Example of Social Harmony.

How to check NEET Results 2023:

Visit the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Score Card NEET (UG) 2023".

Fill in the required details and then click on "submit" or "login".

After logging in, NEET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the NEET 2023 results for future reference.

In addition to the results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will disclose the NEET UG 2023 cut-off marks and provide information about the counselling dates. Students aspiring to secure admission in MBBS and other medical programs will be required to participate in the NEET UG 2023 counselling process, which includes allocations for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85% state quota seats.

Due to the prevailing law-and-order situation in Manipur, the NEET UG exam was conducted on June 6 in the violence-hit state for the candidates who were unable to appear for the test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) facilitated the selection of exam cities for these candidates, ensuring their participation in the examination.

