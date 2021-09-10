Mumbai- The Real Estate as Industry has undergone tremendous changes and is slowly making its presence felt again in the Year 2021. The year 2021 has proven to be a boon for real estate and the MGF group. They aim to be the market leader in the coming months. Before we know more about it, it becomes crucial to evaluate the facts that brought these changes.

Every industry has felt the impact of an ongoing pandemic. But this trend is bound to undergo more change. Most industry experts like Shravan Gupta, feel that 2021 is going to be a groundbreaking year for the Real Estate sector. However, these changes have not been gradual but have been set in motion already for a few years. The real future lies in the real estate industry sector forecasted to grow by 13% in 2 years.

It is a remarkable achievement considering the times we are living in. It is vital to acknowledge a few essential facts which bring about these changes. Some of the factors which are responsible for changes are:

How have these changes come into real estate? It is one question that comes to everyone's mind. Its answer lies in these changes:

Enhanced home demand- In recent months, the requirement for homes has increased in tier 2 and 3 cities like Indore. Earlier, people were wary of spending money on housing and preferred to live in rental homes. But this notion has changed now. Today more people are buying new homes because of the availability of home loans. It has allowed people to invest in new homes.

In recent months, the requirement for homes has increased in tier 2 and 3 cities like Indore. Earlier, people were wary of spending money on housing and preferred to live in rental homes. But this notion has changed now. Today more people are buying new homes because of the availability of home loans. It has allowed people to invest in new homes. WFH trend- It is common to work from home and is going to be the condition for some time. The WFH trend has led to demand for more spacious homes which work as home as well as offices. It has led to youth buying more spacious homes and Shravan Gupta aims to capitalise on this trend. Today MGF group has emerged as the pioneer and is making large homes keeping the WFH factor in mind. Earlier the trend was limited to metropolitan cities but now it is visible also in mid-tier cities.

It is common to work from home and is going to be the condition for some time. The WFH trend has led to demand for more spacious homes which work as home as well as offices. It has led to youth buying more spacious homes and aims to capitalise on this trend. Today MGF group has emerged as the pioneer and is making large homes keeping the WFH factor in mind. Earlier the trend was limited to metropolitan cities but now it is visible also in mid-tier cities. Enhanced investments- In recent times and particularly in the year 2021, investments in the Real estate sector have visibly increased. According to Shravan Gupta , an emerging market like India has attracted more foreign and national investors. And this factored with enhanced demand for housing in Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

In recent times and particularly in the year 2021, investments in the Real estate sector have visibly increased. According to , an emerging market like India has attracted more foreign and national investors. And this factored with enhanced demand for housing in Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Ready to move in homes- This is the latest trend in buying a new home. Ready to move in homes have the security of the Gatedof Gated community. At the same time, it is much more affordable than an under-construction house. Hence it comes as no surprise that more youth today are investing in Ready to move-in homes. Shravan Gupta has started making new and compact ready to move-in homes.

MGF as a group has capitalised on these changes and become the change-maker when it comes to Real Estate. In the long run, Shravan Gupta aims to make more ready to move-in homes. They want to capitalise on this changing trend and emerge as the market leader.