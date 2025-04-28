Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej is an auspicious Hindu and Jain festival celebrated on the third lunar day of the bright half of the month of Vaisakha. The word "Akshaya" means eternal or never diminishing, symbolising lasting prosperity, abundance, and good fortune. It is believed that any positive action taken on this day—whether it's buying gold, making donations, or starting a new venture—multiplies manifold and brings continued success. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, and many choose this day for new beginnings, including weddings, business deals, or property investments. Akshaya Tritiya 2025 is on April 30 and on the auspicious day, here are a few interesting investments and things you can buy to bring good luck on Akha Teej.

With gold prices hitting record highs, people are rethinking what to buy on Akshaya Tritiya while still holding on to tradition. While gold remains the most symbolic purchase due to its association with wealth and divine blessings, many are now turning to alternatives like silver coins, digital gold, gold ETFs, or even investing in mutual funds and real estate. The key is to make a purchase or decision that aligns with growth, prosperity, and long-term value; true to the spirit of Akshaya, which promises that what you begin today will never diminish. As you observe Akshaya Tritiya 2025, here are the things you can buy on the auspicious festival.

1. Silver

Silver is a symbol of purity, wealth, and protection. Buying silver coins, utensils, or ornaments is considered auspicious and invites prosperity and peace into the home.

2. Digital Gold or Gold ETFs

A modern and convenient alternative to physical gold, these offer the same financial value and are seen as a smart, safe investment while still honouring the tradition of acquiring gold.

3. Utensils (Steel, Copper, or Brass)

Buying new utensils is rooted in tradition and symbolizes nourishment and abundance. It is believed to bring blessings to the household, especially when used for religious rituals or meals.

4. Property or Real Estate

Investing in land, a new home, or even booking a property is seen as an auspicious long-term asset. Akshaya Tritiya is thought to bless such ventures with success and growth.

5. Spiritual Items (Idols, Puja Samagri)

Purchasing idols of Lakshmi, Ganesha, or Vishnu, or items used in daily worship, reinforces devotion and invites divine blessings. It aligns with the spiritual energy of the day and strengthens faith and inner peace.

Akshaya Tritiya is not just about material purchases; it’s a celebration of abundance, new beginnings, and spiritual upliftment. Whether you invest in precious metals, property, or sacred items, the focus should be on intention and positivity. Even small, meaningful purchases made with faith on this day are believed to bring lasting blessings, aligning perfectly with the spirit of "Akshaya’; that which never diminishes.

