Mumbai, September 30: From October 1, 2025, several new rules and service charges will come into effect across banking, railways, postal services, and pension systems in India. These updates, issued by institutions like RBI, major banks, IRCTC, and India Post, will improve transparency, security, and customer experience. It is important to take note of these new regulations as we enter October 2025.

With these changes, the financial and services sector will likely see improvements, including consistent check clearing, improved ticketing rules, transparent speed post fees, and the availability of equity investments in NPS, which will make the user experience easier and safer. Bank Holiday on October 2? Are Banks Open Nationwide on Thursday for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti in India? Here's What RBI Calendar Says.

Rules Changing From October 1, 2025

RBI Introduces Continuous Cheque Clearing

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is switching from batch-based cheque clearing to a new continuous clearing mechanism with settlement upon realisation. This major banking reform will be rolled out in two phases, the first beginning on October 4, 2025, and continuing until January 2, 2026, followed by Phase 2 starting on January 3, 2026.

PNB Hikes Locker and Service Charges

Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced a revision in its service charges effective from October 1. Customers will now have to pay more for locker rentals, especially in metro branches and larger locker sizes. Additional charges have also been updated for failed standing instructions, stop payment requests, and nominee registration. Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

YES Bank Revises Salary Account Charges

YES Bank is also implementing changes to its Smart Salary account fees starting October 1. Under the revised schedule, account holders will face updated charges on ATM withdrawals, cash transactions, debit card issuance, and penalties for bounced cheques.

HDFC Bank Updates Eligibility for Imperia Customers

HDFC Bank has informed its Imperia programme customers about new eligibility criteria, also effective October 1. Customers who enrolled in the programme on or before June 30, 2025, will now need to meet revised Total Relationship Value (TRV) norms to retain their Imperia benefits.

IRCTC Tightens Online Ticket Booking

On the transport front, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will introduce new rules for online ticket booking. From October 1, Aadhaar authentication will become mandatory for booking general class tickets via the IRCTC website or mobile app. This step has been taken to crack down on fraudulent bookings and misuse of the reservation system by touts.

India Post Announces Revision in Speed Post Charges

India Post has also announced a revision in Speed Post charges that will come into effect from October 1. Customers will now see GST charges listed separately, and a new OTP-based delivery system will be introduced. Under this feature, parcels will only be delivered after the recipient verifies a one-time password.

NPS vs UPS

Pension reforms are also part of the sweeping changes. Central Government employees currently enrolled in the National Pension System (NPS) or Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) must decide their final choice by September 30, 2025. After this date, no switches between NPS and UPS will be allowed. Those already in UPS can only return to NPS if the switch is made at least one year before retirement or three months before opting for voluntary retirement (VRS).

The primary objective of these changes is to provide better customer convenience, increase transparency in financial services, and make the system more secure.

