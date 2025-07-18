In a rare and culturally rich moment, the centuries-old tradition of polyandry has made a striking return in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district. Two real brothers from the Thindo family in the Shillai region married the same woman in a grand, traditional ceremony held from July 12 to 14 in Kunhat village. Known locally as “Ujla Paksh,” this ancient Hatti community custom once ensured economic stability and prevented division of farmland. The elder groom works in the state’s Jal Shakti Department, while the younger brother is employed abroad. Both, along with their educated bride, said the marriage was based on mutual understanding and family unity. Villagers celebrated the wedding joyfully, calling it a revival of cultural heritage rather than controversy. The event has now gone viral online, sparking curiosity and debate about age-old traditions in modern times. Meghalaya High Court Upholds Dismissal of Rifleman for Engaging in Polygamy Under Assam Rifles Rules 2010.

2 Brothers Marry Same Woman in Sirmaur

