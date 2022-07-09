Ludhiana, July 9: The Punjab State Dear Sawan Bumper Lottery 2022 is available online and the Punjab state lottery is accepting orders for the same. Those interested to buy tickets of the Punjab State Dear Sawan Bumper Lottery 2022 can book their tickets online through the website, Google pay, or PAYTM.

People can also purchase the lottery tickets from the website at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. It must be noted that after making bookings on Paytm, ticket purchsers are requested to drop their address on Whatsapp on the same number. The Punjab Lottery Sawan Bumper lottery ticket is available with the A/B series. The price of the bumper lottery ticket is Rs 500+90 which makes a grand total of Rs 590. Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2022 Result Live: Know Prize Money and Other Details; Check Punjab Lottery Live Draw Winners' List Here.

The first prize of Rs 2.50 crore while the second prize (10) is of Rs 10 Lakhs. On the other hand, the third (20) prize is of Rs 5 Lakhs in Dear Sawan Bumper Lottery 2022. One can order lottery tickets from any part of the country. One must note that the draw date is July 9, 2022. There are tow lotteries; the first is Punjab State Sawan Bumper Lottery and the second one is Punjab State Dear Sawan Bumper Lottery 2022.

The Punjab State Lotteries Dear 200 Monthly lottery 2022 is available. One can book it from the website, PayTm/Google pay/PhonePe by using the following number. The price for the same is Rs 200/- minimum booking and Rs 90 is the postal and packing charges. The Lottery scheme, numbering from 200000 to 499999 have A/B Series.

The Punjab State Lottery Dear Sawan Bumper 2022 is one of the most selling lottery of the Punjab state bumper lottery schemes. A person, who is a citizen of India can buy the online Bumper Lottery of Punjab State Lottery. One can buy the Punjab State Sawan bumper lottery tickets online from their website. The price of the Punjab Dear Sawan Bumper Lottery is Rs 500 and Rs 90 is their postal and packing charges. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Dares BJP To Prove Wine, Meat Are Not Offered To Worship Maa Kali.

Those using Paytm, Google Pay and Phone Pe can also buy the Punjab Lottery bumper tickets online. One must note that Gandhi Brothers Lottery is the Authorized Punjab State Lottery retailer/dealer. They will send the Punjab State lottery to your given address by post/courier. Punjab State Sawan bumper lottery has A/B series lottery scheme.

The Punjab State Lottery combo is available in just Rs 750. In the Dear Sawan Bumper Lottery, the1st prize is Rs 2.50 crore and the draw date is July 9, 2022. In the 2 in 1 combo ticket for Rs 750, one will get 1 Dear Sawan Bumper ticket whose draw date is July 9 while the other is Dear 200 whose draw date is July 30, 2022. If one opts for the 2 in 1 combo then one will save Rs 40. It must be noted that only those above 18 can buy the lottery tickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2022 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).