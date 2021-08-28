The world of plastic surgery offers many avenues for treatment, from noninvasive simple procedures to complicated and invasive reconstructions and body modifications. Unlike traditional preventative, and routine medical care there are many options to choose from, and not every provider is going to be as skilled or experienced as others, and some may not be following the required safety protocols. This is an area Dr. Kevin Mosca, board-certified surgeon and founder of Mosca Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton Florida prides himself for setting the top industry standard when it comes to safety and care for his patients.

Increasingly plastic surgery clinics are offering medical care as a business, and this is where we can start to run into major safety issues. Because there are so many options to choose from, patients are often swayed by price, choosing the least expensive option. Medicine as a business is risky, and there are far too many horror stories from the plastic surgery world for a prospective patient not to take time to pick the best, most qualified surgeon they can find, even if it is not the lowest price tag. It is important to feel confident and comfortable with your plastic surgeon, you must trust this person completely, as you are putting yourself and your health in their hands.

Ask your surgeon how many surgeries they do in a day. You are trusting this person to operate on your body, it is perfectly fine to ask how many people they operate on in a day. This is going to give an idea of how dedicated they are, and how committed to each patient, and the level of care, follow-up, and time that goes into each patient.

Ask your surgeon if they are board-certified. This is important, as it means your surgeon has gone beyond simply qualifying for a medical license. Board-certified means a doctor has met a minimum competency requirement, demonstrating that they are competent and meet the industry "gold standard."

Ask your surgeon they are going to be available afterward for any concerns or questions. You want someone who is committed to your care the entire way through the treatment process, and that means being available for aftercare, both right after surgery and in the weeks or months following. Ask your surgeon who is going to be seeing you postoperatively and pay attention to who does your consultation. This will be a good indicator of how available the surgeon is to patients.

Do your research.This is always a good rule of thumb with any medical provider, especially so in the field of plastic surgery with so many options, and new ones popping up every day. Read online reviews, look at social media, really research the different options for what you want to be done, and then learn who is the best in your area. Take the time before the surgery to do this research, so you are confident when the time comes, and get the best results possible.

Dr. Kevin Mosca is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon known to many as “Dr. Boca Raton.” (@drbocaraton on all social media platforms) With a background in general surgery and neuroscience research, Mosca uses his versatile and specialized skills along with his deep level of knowledge and experience with the power of medicine to better people's lives. Mosca passionately believes that plastic surgery should be as personal a process as any other surgery; patient care is always a top priority.

“I pride myself that I do all my surgeries, I see my patients each time in follow up. I like to be there through every step of this, from start to finish, making sure that they are happy and ensuring that they are doing the right things to get excellent quality results. I meet every patient and go over a very individualized kind of plan with them because everybody is different. I try to tailor my work to listen to what they want. I focus on encompassing the whole person before just going to surgery.”