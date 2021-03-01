Mumbai, March 1: The Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Monday with the BSE Sensex surging over 800 points. Healthy buying was witnessed in auto, banking, finance and IT stocks.

Around 9.50 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,886.82, higher by 786.83 points or 1.60 per cent from its previous close of 49,099.99.

After a gap-up opening at 49,747.71, it surged as high as 819 points to touch an intra-day high of 49,919.34.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,756.05, higher by 226.90 points or 1.56 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid, while the only loser was Bharti Airtel.

