There will never be much creativity or change in the world if everybody only embraced things as they are. If Thomas Edison had sighed and decided that gas lamps were sufficient enough, light bulbs and the electricity to fuel them would never have been invented. The planet might have been a really dark (literally) place if he hadn't looked outside the box.

Thinking outside the box literally means that you're open to experimenting with new approaches and tactics to achieve your goal. To put it another way, you want to get from point A to point B, but you don't have to or want to follow the tried-and-true path.

Today we will talk about a guy who thought outside the box and is on the way to success

Mr. Waldron came up with the idea of recruiting experienced forward-thinking millennial, linking them with leading brands, and eventually elevating mundane nightlife after finishing his B.S. degree in Business Management at Southern Illinois University (Carbondale). The aim has always been to pull together culture and industry on a higher platform for a distinguished lifestyle.

He created Urban Fêtes in 2011 with an enviable penchant for ambition, a creative mind, and the perception of introducing transformation to set a tone for Chicago millennial.

If you're closed-minded, the universe may seem very dim. Thinking beyond the box will broaden your horizons and give you a new outlook on the issues and happenings of your professional life (and in life). You'll be more accessible to a lot of possible points of view and new ideas.

Urban Fêtes has made a name for itself around the country and around the world by infusing monotonous party habits with hot business labels. Its notoriety stems from the fact that it has hosted gatherings in Chicago, New York, Detroit, Dallas, Los Angeles, and even London, as well as facilitating artist showcases and panel discussions at the world's most prestigious film and music festivals, South by Southwest ( SXSW) in Austin, Texas, and Atlanta's Music Festival and Conference (A3C).

Mr. Waldron's most recent accomplishment is a series of "Silent Parties & Silent Listening Experiences" (events where people dance and listen to music on wireless headphones) that have taken the country by storm, establishing a reputation as a new generation of entertainment – where the listener has complete influence over their artistic and social atmosphere. The Urban Fêtes team has curated business activities for Quicken Loans, Brooklyn Nets, Sony Music, Live Nation, Tom Joyner Cruise, and the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA), as well as they, has hosted Silent parties in over 64+ markets.

When you were born to stand out, why be a face in the crowd? You are essentially encouraging yourself to think creatively as you consider your business and career from an outside-the-box perspective. The willingness to think outside the box will be beneficial to you as a person or a business. Skilled executives and pioneering firms are well aware of this.

What is the moral of the story? Don't be afraid to be special because it can set you apart from your rivals and make you stand out in a positive way.

Waldon’s Silent Listening Experience has given music artists including Trae Tha Truth, Rotimi, DDG, G Herbo, Raheem Devaughn, and others a creative and special take on the conventional Listening Session.

Mr. Waldron's natural leadership and entrepreneurial ambition have left an indelible mark on the social scene of millennial.

With its Industry-Leading Silent Party movement and the new marketing campaigns of Douglass 18 (a mini-golf course scheduled to open in June 2021 in Chicago's North Lawndale area), Mr. Waldron's idea Urban Fêtes focuses on making it a leading events & marketing brand in the world. His marketing and branding foresight will certainly help to unlock doors for a more innovative solution in the future. Urban Fêtes is looking forward to bringing a fresh revolution to the world with its vision of establishing a distinct party culture in a world of void social scenes.