Mumbai, August 30: Shillong Teer participants must prepare for today's lucky draw as the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will soon declare the Shillong Teer Result of today, August 30. Those taking part in the Shillong Teer games of Friday can check the results at websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in where they will be published shortly. Participants can also scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers, which will be provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart here.

Organised by KHASA, Shillong Teer games are played twice a day in Round 1 and Round 2 from Monday to Saturday. The Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. A total of eight Teer games are played under the Shillong Teer lottery. These games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. It is worth noting that the results of each Shillong Teer game are published after Round 1 and Round 2 is completed. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 29, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on August 30, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where to check Shillong Teer results and their winning numbers? Worry not. Simply head over to the online sites meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer, where the results will be updated as and when the Teer games are completed. Upon visiting the portals mentioned above, click on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart for August 30" option. Shillong Teer lottery players can also check the winning numbers and live results chart of Friday's lucky draw below. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

Shillong Morning Teer Result

Shillong Night Teer Result

Khanapara Teer Result

Juwai Teer Result

Juwai Morning Teer Result

Juwai Night Teer Result

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game which is played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. The speculative lottery requires lottery players to choose numbers between 0 and 99. Post this, the Teer game proceeds to the Round 1 and Round 2 stages, where the lottery game requires local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets. Each Shillong Teer is said to be completed when only the last two digits of all arrows that hit the targets are selected as winning numbers. Did you know Shillong Teer games are a local sport of the Khasi tribe?

Shillong Teer lottery enthusiasts must remember that Shillong Teer games are completely legal and regularised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. That said, readers are advised to exercise caution while participating in lotteries, as they can lead to legal and monetary consequences.

