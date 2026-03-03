Mumbai, March 3: The Shillong Teer Result for today, March 3, is eagerly awaited by thousands of participants across Meghalaya and neighboring states. Participants can head to portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in to check Shillong Teer results and winning numbers. Scroll below to find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 3 below.

Serious players often refer to the Shillong Teer Result Chart to identify patterns. The chart tracks the results of the last 30 days, helping participants calculate "House", "Ending", and "Direct" numbers. By analysing the frequency of certain digits, enthusiasts try to predict the Shillong Teer common number for the day. Shillong Teer lottery is played in Round 1 and Round 2 from morning till late evening at the Polo Stadium. Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillog Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 02, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 03, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the Shillong Teer lottery is a unique legal lottery that combines the ancient art of archery with the thrill of prediction. To check Shillong Teer result of all Teer games visit meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Upon visiting the websites mentioned above, participants should loook for the "Shillong Teer Result for March 3, 2026" option to check today's results. The eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

Unlike traditional paper lotteries, Shillong Teer is based on the skill of local archers. Fifty skilled archers from various clubs shoot arrows at a bamboo target. In the first round, they shoot 30 arrows; in the second, they shoot 20. Once the shooting is complete, the total number of arrows that hit the target is counted. The result is the last two digits of the total count. For example, if 842 arrows hit the target in the first round, the winning number is 42. Some of the trending keywords used by Shillong Teer players include "Shillong Teer Common Number", "Khanapara Teer Result", "Juwai Teer Result Today", "Teer Target Today", "Shillong Teer Dream Number List" and "Meghalaya State Lottery Result".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).